Witness appeal after fatal collision in Donnington

Police are appealing for information following a tragic crash in Donnington that claimed the life of an elderly driver.

Shortly after midday on Saturday, 12 July, emergency services were called to Turreff Avenue in Donnington, Telford, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A Peugeot 107 had collided with fences and a parked car. The driver, an 83-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police are now asking for help from the public. Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the car in the minutes leading up to the incident.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Daniel Lister on 07814 057341 or email daniel.lister@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 210 of 12 July 2025.