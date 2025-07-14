Warning issues as fake QR Code stickers found on hospital parking machines

Hospital visitors are being urged to exercise extreme caution when paying for parking at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, following reports of fraudulent QR code stickers being placed on parking machines.

A parking machine at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

These deceptive stickers are designed to trick unsuspecting individuals into scanning them, leading to fake payment websites and potentially compromising personal financial details.

The appearance of these scam QR codes at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital mirrors a growing national trend, dubbed “quishing,” where organised crime gangs target car parks and public payment points across the UK. Victims of these scams have reported losing significant sums of money, often initially a small parking fee, followed by larger, unauthorised withdrawals or even bogus subscriptions.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) say they are aware of the incidents and have removed the fraudulent stickers and are raising awareness. They remind the public that official hospital parking machines do not use QR codes for payment.

How the Scam Works

Scammers attach stickers with fake QR codes over or near legitimate payment instructions on parking machines. When scanned with a smartphone, these codes redirect users to highly convincing, but fraudulent, websites that mimic official parking payment platforms. Unwitting users then enter their vehicle registration and payment details, believing they are paying for their parking, only for their information to be stolen by the fraudsters.

To protect yourself from this scam, please follow these crucial guidelines:

Inspect the QR Code: Always examine the QR code closely. Legitimate QR codes are typically printed directly onto the machine or official signage. If it appears to be a sticker, has peeling edges, or looks out of place, do not scan it.

Verify the Website Address: If you do scan a QR code, your phone should display the website address before redirecting you. Always check this URL carefully. Look for “https://” at the beginning (indicating a secure connection) and ensure the domain name is legitimate for SaTH or their official parking provider. Be wary of any misspellings or slightly altered domain names.

Use Official Payment Methods: SaTH provides clear instructions for parking payments. Prioritise using the physical payment machine with cash or card, or download the official parking app (if one is genuinely used by the hospital) directly from your phone’s official app store (Google Play Store or Apple App Store), rather than scanning a QR code to access it.

Be Skeptical of “App Downloads”: If a QR code prompts you to download an app to pay, be extremely cautious. Always go directly to your phone’s official app store to search for and download legitimate parking apps.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a suspicious QR code sticker, do not scan it. Instead, take a photograph if possible, and report it immediately to hospital staff or security, and to Action Fraud (the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime) at 0300 123 2040. If you believe you have fallen victim to the scam and made a payment, contact your bank immediately to report the fraudulent transaction.