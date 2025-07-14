Shropshire Fire Service leaders call for diverse recruits to join the team

Two senior fire officers in Shropshire are urging people from all walks of life to consider a career in the fire and rescue service, challenging stereotypes and promoting the wide range of roles available.

Pictured are Assistant Chief Fire Officer Karen Gowreesunker and Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sam Burton

Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sam Burton joined the service after being told she wasn’t strong or fit enough to succeed. While both her then-boyfriend and his brother failed the application process, Sam passed — and she’s never looked back.

“Changing those stereotypes of what it means to be a firefighter is a personal mission for me,” she said. “There’s still an unconscious bias out there, and I want to inspire others to give it a go.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Karen Gowreesunker began her career in the Strategy Team at West Midlands Fire Service, focusing on planning and development. She has since risen through the ranks, and now advocates for the many career paths the fire service offers beyond frontline response.

“It’s tough and challenging, but it’s hugely rewarding,” she said. “Knowing that you’re making a difference for people — both in the organisation and in the community — makes it all worthwhile.”

The service is actively recruiting and is keen to attract applicants from a variety of backgrounds to reflect the communities it serves. Current vacancies and information about the recruitment process can be found at shropshirefire.gov.uk.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Karen Gowreesunker speaks with Ryan Kennedy.