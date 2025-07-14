Not-for-profit provider Shropdoc voices concern over procurement process following contract award to Medvivo.

Shropdoc responds to loss of out-of-hours GP contract after 30 years of service

Shropdoc has responded to the decision to award the General Practice Out of Hours (GPOOH) contract for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to a private provider, voicing strong concerns about the fairness of the procurement process.

The long-standing not-for-profit organisation, which has delivered urgent primary care in the region for 30 years, expressed disappointment after the contract was awarded to Medvivo, a private healthcare company.

In a statement issued today, Shropdoc CEO Daniel Robinson said: “For three decades, Shropdoc has been a cornerstone of urgent primary care in our community, driven by our values, local expertise, and an unwavering commitment to high-quality patient care.

“Our recent bid to retain these services was built upon this legacy, our local knowledge and expertise, and the proven dedication to our patients and the wider community.”

Disproportionate weight on financial efficiency

The organisation argued that the procurement process, led by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board (STW ICB), placed disproportionate weight on financial efficiency, creating what it called “an almost impossible competitive landscape” for a not-for-profit provider.

“As a not-for-profit social enterprise, it became exceptionally challenging to compete against larger, profit and shareholder-driven private entities within a process predominantly driven by cost,” Mr Robinson added.

Shropdoc lodged a formal appeal, claiming the process had fundamental flaws, but the NHS’s independent panel did not uphold their challenge.

Profound gratitude

The organisation went on to thank its staff, GP members and the local community for their ongoing support. It reaffirmed its commitment to continue serving the region through other healthcare services.

“We want to extend our profound gratitude to the community of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin for their unwavering support throughout the past nine months,” said Mr Robinson. “We also want to acknowledge and thank our exceptionally talented and dedicated employees and GP Members.

“For 30 years, they have embodied the very best of urgent primary care, delivering compassionate and high-quality services day and night.”

“Positive about its future”

While the outcome marks a major change for the delivery of the GPOOH service, Shropdoc said it remains “positive about its future” and will work with partners to ensure a smooth handover to the new provider.

“This decision, while disappointing for this specific service, is not the end of Shropdoc,” Mr Robinson concluded. “We are committed to building on our strong foundation, exploring new opportunities to serve our community, and continuing to thrive.

“We sincerely hope that patients will continue to receive the quality and access to care they deserve under the new provider.”