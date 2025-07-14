Oswestry motorists face disruption as Shrewsbury Road closures begin today

Motorists in Oswestry will face traffic disruption from today as a series of road closures and traffic management measures take place on Shrewsbury Road and Maes-Y-Clawdd.

These essential works are being carried out by Shropshire Council and Pickstock Homes and are aimed at facilitating the development of the Oswestry Innovation Park (OIP) and the Sustainable Urban Extension.

The works will involve the installation of new drainage along Shrewsbury Road, crucial for providing stormwater outfall for the future Oswestry Innovation Park. To ensure the safety of both workers and the public, a section of Shrewsbury Road, stretching from Mile End Roundabout to the Maes-Y-Clawdd junction, will undergo a full closure.

In a collaborative effort to minimise future disruption, the road closure will be extended to include Maes-Y-Clawdd at Oswestry’s Maesbury Road Industrial Estate northern junction. This extension will allow Pickstock Homes to continue the construction of a new four-arm roundabout, which will serve as the primary access into the new housing development. By combining the traffic management for both schemes, Shropshire Council and Pickstock Homes aim to significantly reduce the overall construction timeframe for the roundabout, bringing its completion forward from January 2026 to October 2025.

Traffic Management Phases

July 14th to August 31st: A full road closure will be in effect on both Shrewsbury Road and Maes-Y-Clawdd.

September 1st to September 12th: The road closure will be limited to Maes-Y-Clawdd only, with two-way traffic lights on Shrewsbury Road.

September 13th to October 29th: Three-way traffic lights will return to Shrewsbury Road and Maes-Y-Clawdd.

A signed diversion route, suitable for all vehicles, will be in place for the closed sections of road, directing traffic north on the A5 and back through Oswestry.

Access for Businesses Maintained

Shropshire Council and Pickstock Homes emphasise that access will be maintained to all businesses on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate. This will be facilitated via the A483 Welshpool Road and Maesbury Road. Furthermore, a one-way in and one-way out system will be implemented from Morrisons’ Roundabout to ensure continued access for deliveries and customers to businesses located off the B4579 to the west of the Pickstock Homes works.

It’s anticipated that diverting traffic flow during the full road closures will help to reduce queue times at the currently active temporary three-way traffic signals.

Shropshire Council and Pickstock Homes, working collaboratively with contractors McPhillips and Traffix, have issued an apology for any inconvenience these essential works may cause. However, they underscore that the health and safety of both the workforce and the public are paramount, and the acceleration of the construction schedule will ultimately bring significant long-term benefits to the area.