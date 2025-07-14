Listen Live
18.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 14, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Early morning house fire tackled by firefighters in Shifnal

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Shifnal in the early hours of Monday morning, quickly bringing it under control using specialist equipment.

At 3.22am this morning, Monday 14 July, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a house fire in Shifnal on Vicarage Road.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene, where firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and a dry powder extinguisher to bring the fire under control.

- Advertisement -

The incident was successfully dealt with by 4.06am. No injuries have been reported at this stage, and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service remains on standby to support affected residents if needed.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP