Early morning house fire tackled by firefighters in Shifnal

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Shifnal in the early hours of Monday morning, quickly bringing it under control using specialist equipment.

At 3.22am this morning, Monday 14 July, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a house fire in Shifnal on Vicarage Road.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene, where firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and a dry powder extinguisher to bring the fire under control.

The incident was successfully dealt with by 4.06am. No injuries have been reported at this stage, and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service remains on standby to support affected residents if needed.