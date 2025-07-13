Listen Live
Shropshire fire crews tackle large barn fire in Wem

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters responded to a large barn fire in Wem in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the blaze spreading to nearby buildings.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) responded to a significant barn fire in Wem this morning at 1:18am, Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The fire, initially reported as a barn blaze, involved a structure approximately 80 metres by 20 metres in size and had spread to adjacent buildings. The cause is believed to be an electrical fault.

Four fire appliances, along with a Light Pumping Unit, Water Carrier, and Incident Command Unit, were mobilised from Hodnet, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford, Wem and Whitchurch.

Fire crews used a range of equipment to bring the incident under control, including breathing apparatus (BA), hosereel jets, and main jets.

No injuries have been reported.

