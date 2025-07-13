Car collides with fallen tree on B5476 near Whitchurch

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a fallen tree near Whitchurch this afternoon.

At 3:43pm this afternoon, Sunday 13 July, emergency services received a report of a road traffic collision on the B5476 at Coton, near Whitchurch.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene with a single appliance from Prees, where they reported a saloon car had collided with a fallen tree on the carriageway. Crews worked quickly to make the vehicle safe.

Police were also in attendance, managing traffic while the scene was secured.