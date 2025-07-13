Listen Live
Car collides with fallen tree on B5476 near Whitchurch

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a fallen tree near Whitchurch this afternoon.

At 3:43pm this afternoon, Sunday 13 July, emergency services received a report of a road traffic collision on the B5476 at Coton, near Whitchurch.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene with a single appliance from Prees, where they reported a saloon car had collided with a fallen tree on the carriageway. Crews worked quickly to make the vehicle safe.

Police were also in attendance, managing traffic while the scene was secured.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

