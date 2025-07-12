Listen Live
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service appoints new Deputy Chief Fire Officer

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has announced the appointment of Sam Burton as the Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO). 

Sam Burton, the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer
Sam Burton, the new Deputy Chief Fire Officer

Sam is an experienced officer having worked in West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service on secondment before joining SFRS as an Assistant Chief Fire Officer  in June 2024.

She has been acting as DCFO for the past 12 months and has considerable strategic and operational experience particularly around the management of health and safety during a wide range of major incidents and significant events.  

Councillor David Minnery, Chair of the SFRS Fire Authority, said:

“I am extremely pleased that Sam will now be a permanent DCFO with us here in Shropshire. Her extensive knowledge and experience has already proved an invaluable asset to the Service and I am confident she will continue to make a positive impact.”

DCFO Sam Burton said: “I’m delighted to continue in the role of DCFO working with my wonderful colleagues and partners to make positive improvements that will ensure we deliver the best Service to our communities”.

“The Service vision to make Shropshire safer and the drive to put Shropshire people first is something I am thrilled to continue to be a part of.”

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: “I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with Sam as we lead Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service forward. Together with our staff, I am confident that we can guide the Service in a positive, progressive direction ensuring we deliver the highest standards of safety, support, and innovation to the people of Shropshire.”

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

