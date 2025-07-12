Listen Live
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Resurfacing of Gravel Hill in Ludlow praised

News
Work to resurface Gravel Hill in Ludlow has been praised for ‘transforming’ the road.

The road after the resurfacing work. Photo: Shropshire Council
Gravel Hill was resurfaced from 5 to 17 June, with work completed three days ahead of schedule.

The work was carried out as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme for 2025/26, with work carried out by Kier on behalf of the council.

As well as resurfacing what was a failed and tired road, the work included adjustment of iron works, drainage installation and lining.

The work included the traffic light junction top of Station Drive where it meets Upper Galdeford/Gravel Hill and into the car park entrance.

The work was particularly challenging due to the underground and overhead services at this location, with GPR showing a number of underground risks that had to be worked around.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Improving the county’s roads is one of top priorities and our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. As can be seen in Grave Hill, resurfacing greatly improves stretches of roads, and also helps to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“This work is making a real difference to roads across the county and I want to thank all involved for their efforts.”

Beverley Waite, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East, said:

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional work that the contractors have been doing and have completed on Gravel Hill in Ludlow. The transformation of the road has been remarkable, and the feedback from residents and road users has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The condition of Gravel Hill was previously quite dire, making driving on it a challenging and unpleasant experience. It is now an absolute pleasure to turn onto the newly restored road and drive along it. The difference is truly night and day, and it has made a significant positive impact on our community.”

