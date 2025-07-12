Car crashes into house in Hadley

A quiet Saturday afternoon in Hadley was abruptly disrupted today, Saturday 12 July, when a vehicle collided with a house at Cyril Hayward Court, prompting a swift and coordinated response from emergency services.

At around 2.16 pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received call reporting the incident.

Two fire appliances from Wellington were immediately mobilised to the scene, accompanied by an Operations Officer to oversee the incident.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a building. Fire crews quickly took action to ensure the safety of the vehicle and, as a critical precautionary measure, isolated both the gas and electricity supplies to the affected property.

This swift action was vital to prevent any further hazards, such as gas leaks or electrical fires, that could arise from the structural damage.

In addition to SFRS, the incident drew a multi-agency response. West Midlands Ambulance Service was on hand to provide medical assessment and care, though details regarding any injuries were not immediately released.

Police were also present, managing the scene, investigating the circumstances of the collision, and ensuring public safety. Representatives from Telford and Wrekin Council were also in attendance.

The incident was brought under control, and a “stop message” was received by SFRS Fire Control at 3.13 pm, indicating that the immediate emergency operations had concluded.

The full extent of the damage to the property and the cause of the collision are expected to be part of ongoing investigations.