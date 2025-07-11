Listen Live
Shropshire’s cricketers all set for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy final

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, says the players are looking forward to Sunday’s NCCA Trophy final as they prepare to face Dorset at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club.

Shropshire’s players with captain Charlie Home, centre, facing the camera, after taking a wicket during one of their NCCA Trophy wins on the way to Sunday’s final
Shropshire's players with captain Charlie Home, centre, facing the camera, after taking a wicket during one of their NCCA Trophy wins on the way to Sunday's final

Shropshire have enjoyed playing in the 50-over competition this season, winning all six of their fixtures, including last month’s semi-final against Suffolk, to set up this weekend’s eagerly-awaited match. 

It’s the first time Shropshire have featured in the one-day final for National Counties clubs since 2013, while for Dorset this weekend will be their first final for 19 years.

Home said: “If you are not excited and looking forward to a final in any sport, you are probably doing the wrong thing in the first place.

“But from my point of view, I’m taking this as just another game of cricket. I’ve been around long enough not to get ahead of myself.

“Dorset are a side we have faced regularly in three-day Championship matches, so we are fully aware they will provide another stern test. 

“Chester Boughton Hall is a fantastic place to play. I visited a couple of weeks ago to familiarise myself with the surroundings, and as long as the weather stays fair, it will be a superb venue to stage a game like this.”  

Shropshire will select from a squad of 12, with Home welcoming the return of seamer Ben Roberts and former Worcestershire all-rounder Cameron Jones.

The Shifnal duo both missed the county’s semi-final victory over Suffolk at their home club ground but are now available again.

Home added: “Ben Roberts has been working up to full fitness again. He had a test earlier this week and came through that, so it’s great to have him back in the side. 

“Cameron Jones has been with Sussex and has played for their 2nd XI. An accident in training meant he had to miss a couple of weeks due to concussion protocols.

“But he’s been back training for the last week or so and he’s fit and raring to go, so we are obviously delighted to have him back involved.”

Shropshire have fielded a settled side throughout their campaign in the NCCA Trophy, with Home pleased with the way the players have performed to reach Sunday’s final.

Tickets for this weekend’s final are available to buy in advance, priced £12.50 for adults, with admission rising to £14 on the day. It’s free entry for children.

Shropshire

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Seb Scott (Shrewsbury).

