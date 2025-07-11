Shropshire Fostering children enjoy day of fun and laughter in Shrewsbury

Children cared for by Shropshire Fostering enjoyed a day filled with fun, laughter and treats at a special event held recently in Shrewsbury.

The event was organised by Shropshire Foster Care Association for Shropshire Foster Carers and their families

Organised by the Shropshire Foster Care Association, the celebration brought together children looked after by Shropshire Council foster carers and their families for an unforgettable day out. The sun even made an appearance, despite forecasts of rain.

Children spent the day bouncing on the bouncy castle and inflatable slide, trying their luck at the coconut shy, and enjoying mesmerising tricks from a magician. There were also stalls, games, a delicious BBQ – and, of course, ice creams for everyone.

A highlight of the day was a visit from Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s official mascots, Blue and Amber, who proved a big hit with children keen to snap photos and share high-fives.

Erika Ower, Service Manager for Fostering at Shropshire Council, said:

“Seeing so many children smiling, laughing and simply having fun was wonderful. Our foster carers do an incredible job every day, and events like this are just one way of showing children how special they are. We’re so grateful to the Shropshire Foster Care Association for organising such a fantastic day.”

Shropshire Fostering is planning more activities and events for children and carers over the coming months, including working with the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation to give children even more opportunities to play, grow and thrive.

There are currently over 700 children in care with Shropshire Fostering, and the council is keen to recruit more foster carers to help give every child the safe, loving home they deserve.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Portfolio Holder for Social Care, said:

“Hats off to Shropshire Foster Care Association for organising such an enjoyable day for Shropshire Foster Carers and their families. Events such as these take a lot of organising by volunteers who give their time freely and this is really appreciated.”

Shropshire Foster Care Association is a local charity committed to supporting local authority foster families. They are currently fundraising and anyone wishing to support them to deliver more activities like this can enquire do so via shropshirefostering.co.uk.