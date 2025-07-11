Listen Live
16.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 11, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Pupils shine in annual “Wrekin View’s Got Talent” show

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Pupils at a Wellington primary school took to the stage to showcase their talents in front of a specially invited audience.

Deputy headteacher (and MC for the evening) Lesley Stephenson, with pupils Kyle Brittain, Kyla Shelley, Nikodem Kamusella, Rio Richards
Deputy headteacher (and MC for the evening) Lesley Stephenson, with pupils Kyle Brittain, Kyla Shelley, Nikodem Kamusella, Rio Richards

The youngsters from Wrekin View Primary School in North Road took part in “Wrekin View’s Got Talent” – the school’s annual talent show.

Families and friends were entertained by a variety of acts including singers, synchronised swimmers, dancing grannies and grandads, King Henry VIII and his wives, football skills, and Willy Wonka and a troupe of dancing Oompa Loompas!

- Advertisement -

Headteacher Fiona Atherton said: “The talent show is more than just an entertaining event – it’s a celebration of creativity, confidence, and community.

“For our pupils, it provides a safe and supportive platform for them to express themselves, build self-esteem, team spirit and discover hidden talents.

“For families, it’s an opportunity to witness their children shine and to share in their growth and achievements.”

Ahead of the show, pupils had been practising for weeks ready for the big night, and three special judges attended the event to award prizes at the end of the evening: headteacher Fiona Atherton was joined by Ellie Gouth (owner of Voice Box Classes), and Meg Harrison who is a former teaching assistant at Wrekin View who now works with Ellie.

Winners on the night included Class 6C who took first place for their synchronised swimming act, with Classes 4S (the Oompa Loompas) and Class 3P (their tribute to the Estonian Eurovision Act) in joint second.

Soloist singer Sheridan Mthethwa finished third with an outstanding performance of ‘Riptide’.

Alongside the talent show, families had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets to win a variety of prizes donated by local businesses including The Budding Artist, The Cock Hotel, Jungleland, Refine Tanning, Exotic Zoo, Wilden MXC, Attingham Park, and Princess Planning.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP