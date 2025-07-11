Plans to engage public on future housing need in Telford and Wrekin

Providing quality, safe and affordable homes for local people will be central to a new Telford & Wrekin Council housing strategy set to go out to consultation in the coming weeks.

The Council’s Cabinet will be asked next Thursday, 17 July, to approve a six-week consultation on the strategy, which outlines objectives for the next five years. If approved, the public consultation would begin on Monday, 21 July.

The aim of the 2025-30 strategy is to provide quality housing for local people, particularly considering affordability, sustainability and the support needed by the Borough’s most vulnerable.

The new strategy has three main objectives – to make the best use of existing homes, to support safe, clean, green, healthy connected communities and to provide homes to support and empower our most vulnerable communities.

The new strategy builds on the success of the 2020-2025 strategy and will consider the most recent government policies and challenges people face including the increased cost of living.

Achievements in the last five years include bringing hundreds of empty homes back into use, preventing 1,700 people from becoming homeless, supporting 2,000 private tenants to improve their homes, building hundreds of Nuplace homes and helping thousands of households with their fuel bills.

In the consultation, local people would be able to comment on each objective and whether they think they go far enough to meet the needs of local communities, such as whether they provide the right level of support for the Borough’s veterans and care leavers.

The results of the consultation will be reflected in a final draft of the housing strategy, which will go back to Cabinet for approval later this year.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“Our long-term vision for housing in the Borough is not just about building homes, it’s also about building communities – places where people want to live and choose to call home.

“In the last 10 years, the population of Telford and Wrekin has grown by 4.6%, and now stands at approximately 190,000 residents.

“It’s important we have a housing strategy in place, so we can deliver services and homes that do right by every one of those residents.

“Through the strategy we can make sure we are meeting the needs of local people, using Council resources effectively, building sustainable communities where local people want to live and plan for future population growth.

“The strategy will benefit residents by providing quality homes that local people can afford and new homes to meet the needs of our community, including homes for our young people, families, and older people.

“This is a strategy that will deliver for local people, and I hope if the consultation plans are approved, people will take the time to give us their feedback.”