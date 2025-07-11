Motorcyclist dies in collision on B4397 near Shrewsbury

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the B4397 near Shrewsbury yesterday, Thursday 10 July.

The collision took place at around 9.30 am on the B4397, outside the entrance to the Broadlands, between Baschurch and Ruyton-XI-Towns and involved a Ford transit van and a Honda motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike received emergency medical assistance but sadly died at the scene.

Police investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and from drivers who have dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk if you can help.