Meole Brace footbridge refurbishment uncovers hidden defects

Work to refurbish the Meole Brace Footbridge in Shrewsbury is well underway, with the structure now cleaned and preparing for its vibrant new Shrewsbury Town blue and amber colour scheme.

The bridge is awaiting repair and repainting. Photo: Shropshire Council

However, an unexpected discovery during the refurbishment process has revealed hidden defects in the steelwork, which are now being addressed.

The footbridge, which provides a vital pedestrian link across the Rea Brook between Meole Brace roundabout and The Brooklands pub, was carefully removed on 20 June and transported for extensive refurbishment. A temporary blue footbridge has been installed to ensure continued access for pedestrians during this period.

The refurbishment plans are comprehensive, aiming to extend the lifespan of the existing structure. This includes not only the distinctive new paint job but also the installation of new timber decking and the construction of terraced concrete steps on the downstream left embankment to improve access and safety for future inspections.

While the cleaning process has successfully prepared the bridge for its aesthetic transformation, the blasting work unexpectedly uncovered a number of defects within the steel structure that were previously hidden beneath layers of old paint. These defects are now being repaired as part of the current scheme.

Shropshire Council says this additional, unforeseen work may lead to a slight delay in the bridge’s scheduled reinstallation. However, the council is working closely with its designers and construction team to minimise any disruption, prioritising both the swift completion of the project and, crucially, the long-term integrity and longevity of the structure.

A spokesperson for the council emphasised the cost and environmental benefits of this refurbishment approach, stating that extending the lifespan of the existing bridge is significantly more effective than constructing a new one during each planned maintenance cycle.

Residents are encouraged to continue using the temporary footbridge, and updates regarding the completion and reinstallation of the refurbished Meole Brace Footbridge will be provided by the council as the work progresses.