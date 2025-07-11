Alderford Lake forced to temporarily close due to algae bloom

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch has been forced to temporarily close to all water activities following a severe bloom of blue-green algae.

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch is a popular leisure destination. Image: Google Maps

Visual testing confirmed the widespread presence of the algae, prompting immediate action to ensure public safety.

The lake management team is currently in the process of contacting all individuals with bookings for water activities over the next two days. They are asking for patience as they work through the notifications as quickly as possible.

For those with weekend bookings, the situation remains hopeful but uncertain. The team is awaiting the delivery of a specialised treatment dose that has historically proven effective in rapidly clearing the algae.

Daily visual checks of the lake will be conducted, with a decision regarding Saturday’s activities expected by 5 pm on Friday, and Sunday’s by 5 pm on Saturday.

“Algae often disappears as fast as it arrives – we’re practically experts now,” a spokesperson for the Alderford Lake stated, expressing a cautious optimism. They emphasised that the safety of visitors is paramount. “Please know: we will never put anyone’s safety at risk. The lake will only reopen when we’re confident it’s safe to do so.”

The sudden closure is undoubtedly disappointing for many heading into the weekend. The management team extended their gratitude for the public’s patience and understanding while their team works diligently behind the scenes to resolve the issue.