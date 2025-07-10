Trust recognises more than 1,000 years NHS service

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust held a celebration to mark the contribution of their members of staff who have completed 25, 40 and even an incredible 50 years of service.

Andrew Morgan, Jayne Smith and Jo William

Over 35 members of staff with more than 1,000 years’ experience between them who work at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) gathered with members of the hospitals’ executive team to celebrate their long service achievements.

Sneta Devi and Jayne Smith have both worked for the NHS for 50 years.

- Advertisement -

Sneta started working at PRH in 1990, working to help set up the Discharge Lounge. In more recent years, she was the first nurse to be recruited to the Medical Day Unit when it opened three years ago.

Manjinder Kaur, who works alongside Sneta as the Ward Manager of the Elective Surgery Hub and Medical Day Unit said: “Sneta is a very dedicated nurse – she has a strong work ethic and has trained many nurses over her 50-year career. She is always kind to both patients and colleagues.”

Jayne started her career age just 17 within the Domestic Team before moving to the Sterile Services Department.

Her colleague Melvyn Birch, who has just celebrated 40 years of service to the NHS, said: “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Jayne throughout my career and I attribute much of my knowledge and growth to our early collaborations. Jayne’s leadership roles have been instrumental in shaping departmental success. Her tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have left a legacy in the NHS.”

Jo Williams, Chief Executive, presented Sneta and Jayne with their awards. She said: “It is amazing to take part in this celebration – to dedicate an entire career to the NHS is an outstanding feat, and we are grateful for their contributions.”

“It was wonderful to share an afternoon with inspiring and excellent work colleagues, as we celebrated their 25, 40 and 50 years of service to the NHS.”