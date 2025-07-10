Listen Live
Stuart Anderson MP requests fairer funding for Shropshire Fire Service

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Stuart Anderson MP has called on the Chancellor to urgently deliver more equitable funding for fire authorities in rural areas, after he was informed that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is facing “unavoidable pressures” which could lead to “difficult decisions” including a “potential reduction in staff numbers.”

Stuart Anderson MP with Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman at Church Stretton fire Station
Stuart Anderson MP with Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman at Church Stretton fire Station

In a visit to Church Stretton Fire Station, Stuart was informed about the situation being faced by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Stuart was invited by the Chief Fire Officer, Simon Hardiman, who had outlined concerns in a letter inviting him to visit the facility.

In his letter, Simon told Stuart that:

“Without additional investment, we cannot guarantee the long-term sustainability of the current level of service to our communities.”
The Service, which has already reduced full-time roles from 135 to 128 due to budget constraints, has said it is now facing “increasing challenges to maintain 999 response coverage.”

On his visit to the Fire Station, Stuart was further informed about fire safety risks facing residents in South Shropshire, as the Service has witnessed higher demand from a number of sources.

This includes a sharp increase in wildfire incidents, with the Wrekin and Long Mynd recognised internationally as wildfire risks. It comes as a record number of fires on moorland and heathland have so far this year scorched an area twice the size of Bristol.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman also highlighted a funding gap in essential water capabilities resulting from the increased frequency of flooding in the county. Stuart was informed that challenges resulting from demand could be further exacerbated by increased housing targets, which have been doubled in Shropshire.

Since flooding support is not currently recognised as a statutory duty, it is not funded by the central government. In a letter to the Chancellor, Stuart has now called for more equitable funding – including investment in equipment.

It comes as the National Fire Chiefs Council recently reported that the ability of fire services to tackle weather-related emergencies is at risk.

The NFCC Chair, Mark Hardingham, said:

“Without adequate investment and further action from government, our capacity to keep communities safe and protect infrastructure is at risk.”

The call builds on Stuart’s campaign to enhance public services in rural areas. As part of this, Stuart wants to deliver the support needed by frontline public services. It is in recognition of the the pressures they are under.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“I am grateful to Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman for an incredibly informative and valuable visit to Church Stretton Station. I greatly appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from Simon and his team about the vital work that they are doing and the key issues facing emergency services in our area.

“Challenges from rising tide events and the urgent need to modernise aging infrastructure points to a fire service under increasing strain. As part of my campaign to enhance public services in South Shropshire, I want to ensure that our firefighters have the right equipment and funding to respond to increased fire risks, from flooding to wildfires. I have requested urgent support from the Chancellor as part of the Spending Review expected in June.”

