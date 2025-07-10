Listen Live
Shrewsbury School shortlisted for a national boarding award

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury School says it is delighted to be shortlisted in the Boarding School of the Year category at the 2025 Independent Schools of the Year Awards.

The Independent School of the Year Awards celebrate the excellence of the boarding experience

This shortlisting underscores the ongoing recognition of Shrewsbury’s outstanding provision, with the school being shortlisted for national boarding awards every year since 2020, when we were crowned Independent School of the Year.

The Independent School of the Year Awards celebrate the excellence of the boarding experience provided by the UK’s independent schools, and Shrewsbury has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to creating a supportive and enriching boarding environment.

This commitment is consistently validated – most recently by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (2024), which praised pupils as “kind,” “supportive in the boarding houses,” and appreciative of the school’s inclusive and diverse community.

Senior Deputy Head, Kevin Brennan, said: “We are delighted that Shrewsbury School has been shortlisted in the Boarding School of the Year category at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards. This recognition is a tribute to the strength and spirit of our whole community, with boarding at its heart.

“At Shrewsbury, we are proud to offer a whole person education that nurtures kindness, courage and integrity. To see this celebrated on a national stage reflects the dedication of our staff and the energy and engagement of our pupils.

“At a time of continued investment in our boarding provision and community life, it is especially rewarding to receive recognition from such a prestigious awards programme.”

Boarding at Shrewsbury is built on a nurturing “survival of the kindest” ethos, supported by a bespoke induction programme and a strong mentoring culture. In 2025, Shrewsbury became one of only three schools to receive the Oppidan Mentoring Gold Award, the highest accolade from Oppidan Education.

