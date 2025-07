Shrewsbury man given custodial sentence for CBO breach

A man known for his anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury has been sentenced to 14 weeks after he breached the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

David Severn, aged 45 and of no fixed abode, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday 9 July, charged with breaching his CBO.

Severn was given a three-year CBO in September 2023, which meant in that time he could not refuse to leave a premises or area when asked to do so, not to verbally abuse or use foul language directed towards any officer from the local authority or members of the public and must not drink alcohol with Shrewsbury town centre, unless in a licensed premises.

- Advertisement -

This year alone, Severn has been arrested seven times for being in breach of his CBO.

Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from the Shrewsbury Town Centre Team, said: “We were granted the CBO against Severn in 2023, who is a persistent nuisance in Shrewsbury town centre, causing members of the public and local businesses alarm and distress.

“Due to his continued anti-social behaviour Severn was warned he could go to prison if he continued to breached it. That has happened now, and we will continue to bring such criminals to justice.

“We take breaches seriously as they have a negative impact on the businesses in our town and ultimately can impact the customers too as costs to retailers increase.”