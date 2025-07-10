Listen Live
20.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

On two wheels and four at Loton Park this weekend

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A mixed bag of entries is competing at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, this coming weekend (12/13th July) when hosts Hagley Car Club stages two separate one-day Interclub Meetings.

Steve Atkins in his BMW M2 Competition in action at Loton Park
Steve Atkins in his BMW M2 Competition in action at Loton Park

The event will not only see the usual selection of classic, saloon, sports and racing cars but will also be rounds of the National ACU Motorcycle Hill Climb Championship and Shrewsbury rider Paul Jarrett on a KTM will certainly be vying for top slot.

It will be a special occasion for Formula Ford racing cars from across the UK as a very unusually large entry of 20 of these classic machines is listed and these should provide some very close competition as they are all of very similar specification.

- Advertisement -

Adding a splash of colour to the proceedings is a class of eight Ferrari cars, together with four cars competing in the Triumph TR Register competition, in TR3, TR5, TR7 and Dolomite Sprint examples of the marque.

In the road-going section national record-breaking driver Robbie Birrell makes a surprise visit after completing several modifications to his Porsche Cayman GTS, but he will be chased hard by Midlands driver Steve Atkins in his BMW M2 Competition.

Local drivers include Andrew Hollis of Craven Arms in a Volvo 940, Philip Steele of Welshpool in a Porsche Carrera C4, Mike Reed of Shrewsbury in a Westfield SEiW, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Peter Baker of Oswestry in a Ginetta G15, Richard Summers of Tenbury Wells in a Van Diemen RF80, Cat Taylor of Whitchurch in a Mazda MX5, Tim Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield sports car and Dave Newell of Madeley in an Austin A40 Farina classic car.

The action starts at 9am on both days with full parking and catering facilities on site, with accompanied children under 16 years of age being admitted free of charge.

Further details can be found at the club’s website hdlcc.com

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP