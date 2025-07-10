MP to meet Roads Minister over Llynclys Crossroads upgrade

Helen Morgan is to meet with the Government’s Roads Minister to reiterate the need for improvements at one of the most dangerous junctions in the Midlands.

Helen Morgan MP with local councillor Duncan Borrowman at Llynclys Crossroads

The North Shropshire MP has campaigned for an upgrade at Llynclys Crossroads since her election and has been working with National Highways as the agency develops fresh plans to improve safety.

Recent incidents include a five-car crash and smashes where vehicles have hit the nearby White Lion pub.

Earlier this year monitoring cameras were installed along the A483 earlier as National Highways investigated the site. Options at Llynclys include potential changes to the design of the junction along with the nearby road layout and speed limit.

Now the MP is pushing for the scheme to be included in the Government’s next stage of road improvements which is due to be announced in the coming months.

Helen highlighted the danger the junction posed during a question to the Transport Secretary in the House of Commons on Tuesday, where she secured a meeting with the Roads Minister to discuss how the plans can be moved forward.

Helen pointed out how North Shropshire’s transport infrastructure had been “seriously neglected” over many years with road, rail and bus services all deteriorating under the Conservatives.

Improving transport links across North Shropshire is a key priority for the Liberal Democrat MP who regularly challenges the Government over its failure to invest in rural areas like Shropshire. She has petitioned for improvements along the A483 and secured a reduction in speed limit to make it consistent between Llanymynech and Pant.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Helen Morgan MP said:

“The A483 that runs between Welshpool and Oswestry is a key economic artery for the Marches region.

“But like the rest of North Shropshire’s transport infrastructure it has been seriously neglected over many years.

“That’s left the crossroads at Llynclys in my constituency as one of the West Midland’s worst accident black spots.

“Highways England has got a great plan to redesign that crossroad and make it safer for all concerned.

“I wonder if the Secretary of State would meet with me to see how we can progress that critical improvement on that road.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander replied:

“I would be very happy to ask my honourable friend, the Roads Minister, to take that meeting as, I suspect she will be closer to some of the detail of the work that National Highways is doing.”