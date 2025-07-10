Listen Live
Five injured in collision at Bicton near Shrewsbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Five people, including a toddler, have been taken to hospital after a collision near Shrewsbury last night.

The collision involving two cars took place on the Holyhead Road in Bicton at 8.16 pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“A woman was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed via land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“A second woman and a female toddler were treated for potentially serious injuries.

“Whilst two men were treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

“Those four patients were also conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital via land.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

