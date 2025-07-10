Driver released from vehicle after colliding with bridge above A442 in Telford

A section of the A442 Queensway in Telford was closed this afternoon following a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car colliding with the barrier of a bridge above the A442 at Snedshill.

One person was successfully extricated from the vehicle by fire service personnel.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting the incident at 4 pm today, Thursday, 10 July.

Three fire appliances, including the specialist Rescue Tender, were immediately dispatched from Telford Central and Wellington stations.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found one vehicle had collided with a bridge barrier above the A442 Queensway.

Firefighters swiftly worked to free one individual trapped inside the vehicle using Holmatro cutting equipment.

The Highways Agency and Telford and Wrekin Council were also at the scene, assisting with traffic management and incident response.