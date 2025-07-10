Diseased Lime Tree removed from Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park

Shrewsbury Town Council has removed a Lime Tree from the town’s Quarry park after it was found to be suffering from disease and dying from the inside.

The tree, part of the historic lime avenue planted by Percy Thrower in the mid-20th century, had deteriorated significantly and posed a potential risk to public safety. Following inspection and assessment by an independent arboriculturalist consultant, the majority of the tree was safely dismantled. The remaining root system will be removed by specialist contractors in due course.

This decision comes as part of the Town Council’s ongoing commitment to tree health and safety, following a recently issued public statement reaffirming its proactive approach to tree management across the town.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Chairman of the Communities & Environment Committee, said: “While it is always regrettable to lose one of our mature trees, public safety must remain our top priority. The Lime Tree in question had deteriorated beyond recovery, and its removal was necessary to ensure the safety of visitors to the Quarry. We remain committed to preserving the green heritage of Shrewsbury and will continue to monitor and maintain our tree stock with care and diligence.”

Shrewsbury’s Quarry contains over 250 lime trees, forming a unique and cherished landscape feature. The Town Council has pledged to replace any trees that are removed in accordance with its Tree Management Plan, helping to ensure that the environmental and aesthetic legacy of the park continues for generations to come.

Jim Goldsmith, Countryside and Greenspace Manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “We undertake regular inspections of our tree stock and take action only when necessary. Unfortunately, this particular Lime Tree had reached the end of its life. We’ll continue to manage and care for our trees to ensure both public safety and the continued beauty of our green spaces.”