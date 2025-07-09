Plans submitted for new library in Oakengates

Plans have been submitted to create a new home for Oakengates library at 6-8 Limes Walk in the heart of Oakengates town centre.

The units at 6-8 Limes Walk in Oakengates where the new library will be located. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Oakengates Town Council is taking ownership of the library from Telford & Wrekin Council in a move which will ensure an essential library service continues in Oakengates.

The newly refurbished units, delivered as part of the Theatre Quarter Limes Walk regeneration project, will be fitted out to provide a new library including a refreshment offer and seating area where people can meet up and socialise and for use by community groups.

The new library will be accessible with direct frontage onto Limes Walk which will look out onto a new pedestrianised area.

Plans have been submitted for the fit out and change of use of the units in a project which is set to be completed and ready for opening later in the year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “It’s vital that the library service in Oakengates continues for our residents of all ages who not only use the venue to read but also as a place to meet people and socialise.

“We are pleased that plans have been submitted to fit out the units at Limes Walk into this new facility and that the library will hopefully have a new permanent home.

“We remain committed to improving Oakengates town centre for our residents and visitors, through both the regeneration of Limes Walk and the theatre project, and the library is a focal point of the town. It’s important that we retain it for many generations to come.”

Oakengates Town Council said: “We’re pleased to announce that Oakengates Town Council will be taking on Oakengates library and have submitted a planning application for the library to be located at 6-8 Limes Walk.

“The library is temporarily located at the Wakes while the refurbishment of the theatre is taking place.

“Relocating it to Limes Walk will make it much more accessible, giving residents access to an improved library and ICT services, educational and job search resources, together with essential first-point facilities for residents of all ages.

“This is a significant step forward in securing the library’s future and the services it provides to our residents and visitors.”

