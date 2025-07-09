Listen Live
MP meets with rail regulator following rejection of direct to London rail service

Shaun Davies MP for Telford has met with the Deputy Director of the Office for Road and Rail following the regulator’s recent decision to reject the proposed direct train service between Telford and London.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford met with the Deputy Director of the Office for Road and Rail
The Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) is a proposed new train service aiming to provide direct connections between Shropshire and London (Euston). Telford Central station would be a stop on this route. The service is planned to have five trains per day.

The meeting was called by Shaun immediately after ORR’s decision last week to block the proposed new train line, including the Telford–London Rail link. Shaun called the meeting following growing local concern over the lack of direct rail connectivity and the broader implications for regional growth and transport equity.

Shaun commented: “Today, I met with the Deputy Director of the Office for Road and Rail, following last week’s rejection of the application for a direct Telford–London train line. I expressed my deep frustration with this decision and made clear my commitment to working constructively toward a solution.

“I’ve also called on the ORR to come to Telford and see for themselves the real impact this service could have: unlocking jobs, investment and opportunity for our town.

“This situation is the result of a broken rail system and years of inadequate capacity. It highlights the urgent need for a publicly owned railway that puts passengers first, rather than rewarding poor performance by private rail companies. The move to bring railway operators into public control is not only necessary it is long overdue.

“Other towns of our size already benefit from direct services to the capital. Why shouldn’t Telford? Our businesses, commuters, and residents deserve better. I will continue to push for a solution and progress.”

Shaun is continuing to engage with national transport bodies to explore options and long-term improvements to rail services in Telford including faster links to Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

