Disposable BBQ causes small fire on Long Mynd

Fire crews were called to the Long Mynd on Tuesday evening after a small fire broke out, caused by a disposable barbecue.

The incident, which occurred near Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton, was quickly brought under control. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a stark reminder about the dangers of using disposable barbecues in rural areas.

One fire appliance from Church Stretton was immediately mobilised to the scene following the report of the fire at around 8.30 pm.

Firefighters found an area of grass and undergrowth alight. Fortunately, due to their swift response, the flames were extinguished by 9.13 pm, preventing what could have been a far more serious incident.

A spokesperson for SFRS commented, “Thankfully it was contained quickly, but it could’ve been devastating. This incident serves as a crucial reminder for everyone to stay alert and, ideally, leave disposable BBQs at home, especially during dry periods.”

The Long Mynd, a popular beauty spot, is particularly vulnerable to wildfires due to its extensive heathland and grasslands, which can dry out rapidly.

This incident underscores the ongoing concerns about the environmental impact and potential dangers posed by disposable barbecues when not used responsibly.