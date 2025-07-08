Two arrested as appeal for information following stabbing in Hadley

An appeal for information continues, and two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Hadley, Telford, yesterday, Monday 7 July.

Officers were called to Haybridge Avenue around 2.30pm following a report that a man had been stabbed.

He was treated by paramedics for injuries deemed to be serious but not life-threatening and was taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury from Telford CID said: “We understand the incident yesterday will have caused concern amongst residents.

“Officers stayed in the area as they continued to carry out enquiries and provide a visible presence in the community.

“Enquiries yesterday led to two arrests in relation to the incident and they both remain in our custody.

“As we continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened, we are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please call 01952 214 615 or email lucy.morgan@westmercia.police.uk.”

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111.