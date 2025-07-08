Listen Live
13.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Two arrested as appeal for information following stabbing in Hadley

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An appeal for information continues, and two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Hadley, Telford, yesterday, Monday 7 July.

Officers were called to Haybridge Avenue around 2.30pm following a report that a man had been stabbed.

He was treated by paramedics for injuries deemed to be serious but not life-threatening and was taken to hospital.

- Advertisement -

A 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury from Telford CID said: “We understand the incident yesterday will have caused concern amongst residents.

“Officers stayed in the area as they continued to carry out enquiries and provide a visible presence in the community.

“Enquiries yesterday led to two arrests in relation to the incident and they both remain in our custody.

“As we continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened, we are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please call 01952 214 615 or email lucy.morgan@westmercia.police.uk.”

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP