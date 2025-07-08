Shropshire MHS Launches New Supported Housing Service

Shropshire Mental Health Support (MHS) has announced the successful launch of its new supported housing service, Shropshire MHS-SASH. This significant development ensures the continuation of crucial supported accommodation for individuals recovering from and living with enduring mental health challenges across the county.

Clive Ireland, now the Chair of Shropshire MHS-SASH pictured with David Battisby, the outgoing Chair of SASH

The launch follows positive discussions and an agreement with the Board of Directors of Shropshire Association for Supported Housing (SASH), who, after many years of dedicated service, have decided to step away from the business. Shropshire MHS has seamlessly taken on SASH’s properties, guaranteeing that this much-needed provision remains available.

A transitional period is now underway, after which Shropshire MHS-SASH will offer supported accommodation in Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, and Shrewsbury. The service will provide a mix of houses of multiple occupancy and single flats. Crucially, all residents will benefit from the extensive range of existing mental health services already offered by Shropshire MHS at their Abbey Foregate centre in Shrewsbury.

David Battisby, the outgoing Chair of SASH, expressed his pleasure regarding the new partnership. “I am very delighted we have been able to enter a new partnership with Shropshire MHS,” he commented. “With their excellent resources, our residents will once again receive the support they deserve and SASH will continue to thrive, providing secure and supported accommodation to those with mental health struggles. I have been privileged and proud to have served SASH for 22 years, 17 years of which as Chair, and I offer my successor, Clive, and his team very best wishes for the future.”

Clive Ireland, now the Chair of Shropshire MHS-SASH, conveyed his gratitude for the trust placed in Shropshire MHS. “We at Shropshire Mental Health Support (MHS) are truly grateful to the board of SASH and their employees, for having the faith in Shropshire MHS to carry on this service delivery that is in such demand,” he said. “We look forward to working with all of our partners as we provide key housing support and services.”

The new service will be managed by Katie Donegan, Supported Housing Manager, who is eager to broaden the availability of mental health support in Shropshire. She looks forward to taking referrals very soon and welcoming residents to their new homes, further strengthening the network of care available to the community.