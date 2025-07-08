Game changing M54 M6 link given the green light by Government

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for the West Midlands, has hailed the Government’s decision to approve the link road from M54 to M6 as a game changer and evidence of the government’s commitment to economic growth.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford

The £200m project to build a link between the M6 at Laney Green in Staffordshire and Junction 1 at Featherstone is expected to increase capacity, reduce journey times, and better connect Telford to Wolverhampton, Staffordshire, and the rest of the country.

It has been estimated that the link could remove 19,000 vehicles a day from local roads and generate over £600m in economic benefit. The project had been under review, but the Department for Transport today announced it will go ahead. The project fits the Government’s agenda of investing in infrastructure to boost connectivity and generate economic growth in all regions of the country.

Welcoming the announcement, Shaun Davies MP for Telford said: “I’ve been banging this drum for the past 10 years, and after years of stalling under the last Government it’s brilliant to see this project get the green light. The business case is clear, it’s a game-changer for Telford and the wider region, and at last we have a Government that recognises that. I cannot wait to see the benefits this will bring to drivers in Telford, the jobs it will create and the opportunities it will unlock.

Michael Harte, Director at Bridge Cheese based in Telford, commented: “As dairy experts supplying cheese to customers across the UK, we rely on hauliers to move our products efficiently every day.

“The new M54 to M6 link road will improve transport routes by reducing congestion on local roads and cutting journey times. This will help ensure our cheese reaches customers more reliably and thereby supporting the excellent service that will allow our business to continue growing. Fewer delays on local roads will also help reduce fuel usage and emissions, contributing to more sustainable distribution.”

Shaun added: “The benefits are wide for Telford – from a resident perspective, better and easier links to the rest of the Midlands and the North and benefits to business – as connectivity is often in the top 2 reasons as to why business will locate, stay and grow in Telford.”

Shaun has previously met with Department for Transport Ministers to discuss the need for this project and was a vocal supporter during his time as Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council from 2016.