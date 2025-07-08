Clinic rooms open as £1m cancer trial recruits more than 1,000

Three purpose-built clinics rooms for a £1 million research study that could reduce the amount of time patients are waiting and worrying about a colorectal cancer diagnosis have officially opened their doors.

Jo Williams, Hugo Lywood and Jon Lacy-Colson. Back, Nicola Tonks, Jo Sawyer, Claire Evans, Rebecca Fossett, Kate Wistance and Yan Li Goh

More than 1,000 patients have been recruited for the year-long TRIOMIC trial, which uses a new testing method, since it was launched last year.

The new clinics at the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) at Hollinswood House, Telford, will mean that more patients will be seen with 150 appointments per week and will enable patients to be seen at their first outpatient appointment within five days of referral by their GP.

As well as the clinic rooms, there is a consent area and blood processing room.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, and Jon Lacy-Colson, a consultant colorectal surgeon and Chief Investigator for the trial, cut the ribbon to officially open the clinic rooms last week.

The trial for patients from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and mid Wales is being run by the Research & Innovation Department at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) linking up with Origin Sciences, a medical technology company. It is the first of its kind in the UK.

More than 1,100 symptomatic patients on the Colorectal Urgent Suspected Cancer pathway at SaTH have been recruited for the new test, which is quick and pain free, utilising the Oricol™ device by collecting samples. The samples are then tested at laboratories for abnormal cells from cancer and significant polyps.

The innovative technology is improving the experience of patients, easing the pressures on staff who are working above capacity and decreasing costs for SaTH, which runs the county’s acute hospitals and CDC.

Origin Sciences has provided funding for 20 members of staff and capital costs to allow development of the new pathway.

If successful, eight out of 10 patients will know that they haven’t got cancer within five days of the test, rather than having a 45-minute colonoscopy requiring full bowel preparation and a separate visit to hospital.

Jon said: “The opening of the clinic rooms is such a milestone for this trial, which could revolutionise the pathway for colorectal cancer. It gives us the capacity for the first time ever, to see all of the patients who are referred on the colorectal cancer urgent suspected pathway.

“If the trial with this device is successful, it could mean that most people will not have to have a colonoscopy, which could save NHS money and result in the need for a million fewer outpatient clinic appointments per year across the UK.

“This also means that patients can get an answer much quicker, whether or not they need a colonoscopy, and we can diagnose colorectal cancer at a much earlier stage, which has the potential to save many hundreds and thousands of lives worldwide every year.”

Hugo Lywood, Chief Executive of Origin Sciences, said: “It is fabulous to be standing in these clinic rooms. A huge amount of effort and hard work has taken place to get to this stage for about 40 or 50 people from Origin and from the NHS.

“But the end goal, to save those million outpatients a year, is extremely valuable to us and the NHS. It’s very exciting.”

Jo added: “I am really proud to be here today, because this will have a huge impact for patients as the team have already shared.

“Saying to people that they’re having a colonoscopy and having bowel prep, it’s something that people worry about, and at times people don’t turn up for their appointments.

“The trial is a great partnership between Origin and our Trust. This is so patient-centred, it’s fantastic.”

Colorectal cancer affects 42,000 people a year (one in 17) in the UK and SaTH sees about 350 colorectal cancer cases a year.

With the current pathway each year more than 5,000 patients are discharged with no further action; more than 5,000 patients undergo prep and a ‘normal’ colonoscopy and the cost to the Trust is £3-5 million per year