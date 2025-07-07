West Midlands Ambulance Service reaccredited with gold standard for armed forces support

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has proudly announced the reinstatement of its prestigious Gold Award under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

This reaccreditation, following a reapplication last year, secures WMAS’s top-tier status for another five years, recognising its outstanding commitment to supporting veterans, reservists, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers in the workplace.

WMAS initially achieved the Gold Award in 2019, an accolade that highlights organisations going above and beyond in their support for the Armed Forces community. The ambulance service’s dedication extends beyond mere compliance, encompassing dedicated Trust policies that protect reservists and cadet volunteers. WMAS also actively seeks to recruit ex-service personnel, recognising that the unique attributes gained through military service often enable them to excel within the challenging environment of the ambulance service.

The commitment to veterans at WMAS is not limited to its employees. The Trust actively collaborates with other NHS England organizations to identify patients who are veterans, ensuring they can access crucial support services tailored to their needs. This holistic approach underscores WMAS’s deep understanding of the diverse challenges faced by those transitioning from military to civilian life.

Further testament to WMAS’s dedication, the Trust was also awarded Veteran Aware accreditation last year, an additional recognition of its comprehensive support for veterans.

Tim Atherton, WMAS Armed Forces Champion, expressed his immense pride in the Trust’s achievements. “I’m immensely proud of the Trust,” he stated. “Often it can be hard for ex-services personnel to make the transition from serving to civilian life.”

Atherton highlighted the extensive work undertaken by WMAS to provide robust support for its staff, including the placement of veteran champions on all its Hubs, active engagement with charitable partners, building strong relationships with the armed forces, and providing protected leave for reservists and cadet leaders.

While acknowledging the significance of the reinstated Gold Award, Atherton emphasised that the work is far from over. “While getting this award reinstated is a huge accomplishment, the work is far from done,” he affirmed. “We’re currently in the process of hosting more engagement events with charities and working with our recruitment and HR teams.”

He concluded by reiterating WMAS’s ongoing commitment to patient support: “We’re also dedicated to providing support to our patients who are veterans, and we’re working with other organisations within the NHS to provide support.”