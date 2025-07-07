West Mercia Women’s Aid launches dedicated Shropshire helpline

Local charity West Mercia Women’s Aid (WMWA) has secured funding to launch a dedicated helpline for Shropshire, as the charity ramps up support for those living in rural areas and communities.

Research shows that domestic abuse victim/survivors living rurally will experience abuse 25 times longer than those living in urban areas due to lack of access to services and information, so this dedicated helpline will offer a lifeline to those who would otherwise remain living with abuse.

Previously, Domestic Abuse victim/survivors in Shropshire were served by a general helpline, and now new funding has unlocked resource for a dedicated Shropshire line, to help raise awareness of the charity’s services directed especially towards those in the Shropshire region.

The funding has also enabled WMWA to expand its helpline team with an additional domestic abuse specialist, specially trained and ready to respond to calls from residents in the county.

The Shropshire helpline offers a more flexible and accessible way to access support, with options including the Freephone number, Live Chat or direct email – all designed to offer discreet and readily available support in real time.

Helen Richardson, Head of Client Services at WMWA said; “We’re really excited to be able to offer a dedicated Freephone number for Shropshire residents, providing free domestic abuse support to all those in the county. The Helpline already offers listening support and advice to over 1,000 West Mercia victim/survivors, related family and professionals every month, allowing people to access confidential support.

“The new service aims to reach those living rurally where there can be greater barriers to accessing in-person support. We are grateful to Shropshire Council and we look forward to supporting the Shropshire community.”

Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, said; “I am pleased to see the launch of a dedicated domestic abuse helpline for Shropshire, a significant and welcome development. Delivered by West Mercia Women’s Aid, this service will provide a safe and confidential point of contact for anyone affected by domestic abuse. It marks an important step in strengthening the support available across our communities.

“Domestic abuse can happen in any area, often to the most unexpected people and can be well hidden – so this helpline will offer vital support, advice and guidance to help individuals find safety and access further help when they need it most.”

Those looking for support can call the helpline on 0800 229 4066 or access LiveChat via westmerciawomensaid.org