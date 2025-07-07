Telford Tigers bolster roster with signing of Tate Shudra

Telford Tigers have announced the significant signing of promising young forward Tate Shudra for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The 20-year-old left-handed shot will bring additional depth and offensive upside to the Tigers’ roster, having previously featured at National League level for both the Leeds Knights and Sheffield Steeldogs.

Shudra expressed his enthusiasm for the move, seeing it as a crucial step in his hockey development. “I’m really excited to be making the move to Telford this year. It is a big step forward in my development,” he commented. He specifically highlighted the influence of Head Coach and General Manager, Tom Watkins, stating, “Tommy Watkins is a great coach who does everything for his teams’ success, and consistently develops strong young players. I hope to be able to prove to both myself and my teammates that I am someone to depend on and help push for a productive season.”

Tom Watkins, a long-time admirer of Shudra’s potential, wasted no time in securing the young forward’s services. “Tate is a player that I have kept tabs on over the last few years. We have enquired in the past about his availability so when I got a message, whilst on holiday recently, saying he was available there was nothing to deliberate about and I got straight in touch with him and came to an agreement the same day,” Watkins revealed.

Watkins emphasised Shudra’s motivation and attributes, noting, “He is young, but has been in the league two or three seasons now and is very motivated by the move and the chance to develop his game further in Telford. We feel he is a player with offensive upside and confident he is a player who will contribute positively to the team. He has good size, can protect the puck and is good in one on one situations but also has the ability to make heads up plays. I’m excited to see Tate in a Tigers shirt.”

Shudra’s arrival marks an exciting addition for the Telford Tigers as they look to build a strong squad for the forthcoming campaign. His experience at National League level, combined with his desire for further development under Coach Watkins, suggests a promising future with the club.

