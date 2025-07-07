Shropshire fire stations hit by string of break-ins, lifesaving equipment stolen

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been targeted by a series of break-ins at several of its community fire stations over the past few weeks, leading to the theft of critical lifesaving equipment and significant property damage.

The incidents have sparked outrage from Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman, who has condemned the attacks on facilities dedicated to public safety.

“I am appalled that a number of our stations have been broken into over the past few weeks and as a result lifesaving equipment was stolen and damage to property occurred,” stated Chief Fire Officer Hardiman. He revealed that this isn’t an isolated issue for Shropshire, with other Fire and Rescue Services nationwide reporting similar incidents.

The break-ins have not only resulted in financial losses but, more crucially, have jeopardised the availability of vital tools used by firefighters to respond to emergencies. The nature of the stolen equipment has not been fully disclosed, but its designation as “lifesaving” underscores the severe impact of these criminal acts.

In response to the escalating threat, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is immediately bolstering its security measures. This effort will be supported by West Mercia Police, who are working closely with the service to investigate the incidents.

Chief Hardiman urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around fire stations. “To help us, if you see something suspicious or believe that criminal activity may be taking place at a fire station, please report this immediately to West Mercia Police by dialling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Expressing his profound indignation, Chief Hardiman emphasizsd the community-focused role of the targeted stations. “I am outraged that someone would deliberately target a community fire station, which is there to help and protect the people,” he said.

Despite the recent setbacks, the Chief Fire Officer reassured the public that maintaining a responsive service to the communities of Shropshire remains the top priority. “I’d like to reassure you that the security of our stations is a priority for the Service to ensure we can maintain a responsive service to the communities of Shropshire,” he concluded.

Investigations by West Mercia Police are ongoing, and authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help apprehend those responsible.