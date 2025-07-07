Listen Live
Shropshire Council grapples with “near impossible” financial position

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is set to meet on Wednesday, 9 July, to address a stark financial update revealing a projected overspend of over £13 million by the end of the current financial year.

The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
The Period 2 monitoring report, covering the first two months of the financial year, paints a challenging picture, highlighting persistent demand pressures and the urgent need to deliver previously proposed savings.

The report indicates a slight improvement in the council’s reserve position at the end of March, but crucially, these reserves remain “dangerously low.” If no further action is taken, the projected overspend of £13.174 million would leave a mere £606,000 in the council’s General Fund Balance – a fraction of the recommended minimum of £15 million for a council of Shropshire’s size, deemed essential for emergencies and budget balancing.

Councillor Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, did not mince words regarding the severity of the situation. “This further underlines the near impossible situation we have inherited,” he stated.

Councillor Evans pointed to several compounding factors: “Despite our hard-working officers making savings this pressure continues with residents of all ages requiring more care plus the cost of providing services to our rural areas increasing whilst government grants are reducing.” He highlighted the disproportionate burden on rural counties like Shropshire, where the cost of delivering services is inherently higher due to dispersed populations.

The council is now intensely focused on re-examining its previously agreed budget and developing new plans to achieve the necessary £60 million in savings to restore financial balance and replenish reserves to a safe level. This will inevitably entail difficult choices. “To do this will require a number of tough decisions,” Councillor Evans acknowledged, while reassuring residents that “the needs of our many different communities will be foremost in our mind.”

In parallel with internal efforts, Shropshire Council, in conjunction with its Members of Parliament, continues to lobby the Government for reforms to social care funding. They are also advocating for a change in how funding is allocated to avoid penalising large, sparsely populated rural counties, arguing that this year’s settlement exacerbated their financial strain.

The public can review the full financial monitoring report on the Shropshire Council website. The upcoming Cabinet meeting is expected to outline the specific measures the council intends to take to navigate this critical financial period.

