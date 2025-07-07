Listen Live
Mother pays tribute to daughter who died in a fatal collision in Shropshire

A 43-year-old woman who died in a fatal collision on the A53 in Hodnet on Sunday, June 29, has been identified as Amani Khan. Her mother has paid tribute to her “beautiful daughter.”

The collision occurred around 3.23 am when a white Nissan Qashqai, driven by Amani, left the road and collided with a wooden fence and a tree. Sadly, she died at the scene. A child passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

Amani Khan’s mother expressed her profound grief, stating, “I can’t believe my beautiful daughter has gone in such a tragic way, my heart is truly broken not just for me but her three gorgeous children.”

Police Appeal for Information

West Mercia Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses and anyone with information regarding the collision.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw the white Nissan Qashqai in the minutes leading up to the incident or has dashcam footage of the collision itself.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the serious collision investigation unit via email at SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or directly to nathan.johnson@westmercia.police.uk. Please quote incident number 74 of June 29 when providing information.

