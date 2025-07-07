Man hospitalised after stabbing in Hadley, police launch investigation

A man has been hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Hadley earlier this afternoon, Monday 7 July.

Police have established a significant presence in Hadley and surrounding areas as they investigate the incident and search for suspects.

Emergency services transported the victim to the hospital following the attack.

A police cordon remains in place while officers conduct their enquiries.

Officers are actively working to locate the individuals responsible for the stabbing. The public is urged to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, video doorbell footage, or CCTV footage that may show the incident itself or the suspects, are asked to contact the CID team on 01952 214 615 or email lucy.morgan@westmercia.police.uk.