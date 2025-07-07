Ercall Wood ‘sparkles’ on a special night of celebration

More than 120 students from Ercall Wood Academy in Telford have been presented with trophies on an evening of huge celebration.

The trophies ahead of being awarded

Around 400 people, including students and their families, attended the first ‘Ercall Sparkle’ event, which was the culmination of a year-long challenge for students to demonstrate the academy’s key values – Empower, Respect and Aspire.

Among the 24 tasks set for the students were challenges to do something for someone less fortunate, help a family member or neighbour, carry out a random act of kindness, and take part in something which helps the community.

Mayor of Wellington, Councillor Reg Snell – a former Ercall Wood governor – handed out the trophies, describing the students’ achievements as an ‘absolutely marvellous’ demonstration of civic pride.

Principal Nick Murphy said: “When I first took on this role, I made a pledge that, whilst we push for academic rigour and drive standards in our classroom to work towards positive tangible outcomes for our children, we would also spend as much time, energy, effort and enthusiasm dedicating ourselves to the development of the character of the child.

“So I’m incredibly proud to be able to celebrate that with you all tonight. We want students at Ercall Wood to carry a character with them where they can thrive – in our community, and wherever their journeys in the world may take them.”

He said it had been incredibly satisfying to witness students ‘have a go, do something different and take a risk’ over the course of the process, which has involved students from years 7-10.

The project has been driven by the school’s vice principal Ross Trafford, who said: “We passionately believe that character and values will take you just as far as your qualifications.

“We have asked our young people to do things which have been challenging and tough, and they have responded, and achieved something really special.”

The celebrations were kicked off by three members of the Ercall Wood band, Olly Francis, Oliver Laurie and Isabelle Dowdall, who performed two Beatles classics – Twist & Shout, and Help.

A refreshment stall run by students was also raising cash for Hope House – one of a series of events over the past few months which students have organised to raise cash for the charity.