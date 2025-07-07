Listen Live
Community partnership provides funding for new Oswestry maps and mini guide

Oswestry Borderland Tourism, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District are giving visitors to Oswestry no excuse for getting lost in the town.

Lee Lucks, Chair of Oswestry Borderland Tourism; Mayor of Oswestry cllr Rosie Radford; Lindsey Pierce, Oswestry Business Improvement District Assistant Manager. Photo: Graham Mitchell (GRUM)
They recently came together to provide funding for town map boards and 50,000 printed copies of the town map and mini guide.

Lee Lucks, Chair of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, said: “When the Tourist Information Centre moved to the indoor market, we realised that the map boards and maps needed changing and updating. We approached Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District to see if they could help with funding, and they came up trumps.”

Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Rosie Radford said they were happy to be able to use some funding from the UK Government to help. The funding available was aimed at directly supporting improvements to Powis Indoor Market and encouraging visitors. The pot included a small amount for improving branding and signage so that markets continue to be at the centre of the town’s cultural identity.

With additional support from Oswestry Business Improvement District and advertisers, the project was completed with new signage in place and 50,000 copies of the town maps and mini guides available.

The maps are in dispensers around town helping visitors to Oswestry Balloon Carnival and other events over the summer to find their way around easily.

