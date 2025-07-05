Listen Live
Telford College staff receive long service awards

Telford College has presented long service awards to 17 members of staff – with a combined service of 478 years.

Shirley and Linda Pugh, Shirley is the longest serving staff member to be recognised, with 37 years of service
They were invited to afternoon tea in the orangery at Weston Park, where they received an engraved trophy.

Cleaning supervisor Shirley Pugh was the longest serving staff member to be recognised, with 37 years of service, followed by engineering technician Evan Evans who has been with the college for 34 years.

Other long-serving staff members recognised were Trish Harris, Suzanne Wilkes, Julian Dwane, Carol Watts, Tracey Bailey, Elaine Corbett, Gosia Dawe, Karen Ciuro, Claire Routledge, Diane Adams, Shirley Osborne, Caroline Welson, Anthony Austin, Lynn Hemming and Michaela Jinks.

Lawrence Wood, the college’s principal and chief executive officer, said it was ‘an honour’ to host the celebration, and thanked everyone for their incredible service.

Each of the long-serving staff members were invited to bring a guest, and were also joined by college staff and governors.

Gail Bleasby, chair of the college’s governing corporation, said: “It was a super afternoon spent recognising and thanking some of the longest serving members of the Telford College team.

“They have all made such an impact to both the running of the college and to its students over the years. On behalf of the board, I would like to pass on our thanks to all the staff at the event for their service.”

Chris Pallett, vice chair of governors, added: “It was truly heartwarming to see recognition given to those who have served Telford College for most, and in some cases, all their working lives, right back to when I was a student at the college myself.

“We have an enormous debt of gratitude for their service and commitment to keeping the college running smoothly for the benefit of the learners that come through its doors each year.”

