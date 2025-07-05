Shrewsbury Councillor raises £3,500 for local charities during Mayoral Year

Shrewsbury Town Council has revealed that the former Mayor Cllr David Vasmer has raised an impressive £3,500 for local charities during his mayoral year from May 2024 to May 2025.

Cllr David Vasmer hands over a cheque to Shropshire Mental Health Support. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The funds will be shared between Omega: Ending Isolation | Ending Loneliness and Shropshire Mental Health Support, two charities close to the former Mayor’s heart.

Cllr Vasmer’s year in office, which concluded on 12 May 2025, was marked by a passionate commitment to community engagement and charitable support. Highlights included a charity performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Shropshire Youth Theatre in the picturesque Dingle Gardens and a popular charity curry night at Lea Cross Tandoori in March.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on his year, Cllr Vasmer said:

“It has been a huge privilege to serve as Mayor of this amazing town. I’m incredibly grateful for the generosity of our residents who helped raise this money for two vital local charities. Shrewsbury is full of people who give so much to others, and it has been inspiring to meet so many of them this past year.”

Omega: Ending Isolation | Ending Loneliness, a charity supporting people affected by loneliness and social isolation, will use the funds to further its community outreach work. Linton Waters, Chair of Trustees, said:

“It has been a privilege to work with Cllr Vasmer in promoting our important work. We are very grateful to him and the people of Shrewsbury for this generous donation. It will help us expand our services to identify and support isolated individuals, many of whom are hidden from view. These funds will make a real difference.”

Shropshire Mental Health Support, which provides vital mental health services across the county, also expressed thanks. Clive Ireland, Chairman of the charity, said:

“David’s support has meant a great deal to us. His commitment to mental wellbeing in Shropshire is clear, and this funding will help us continue to provide crisis support, drop-in services, and outreach to those who need us most.”

Throughout the year, Cllr Vasmer championed increased mayoral visibility and local engagement. He hosted a well-attended Afternoon Tea following the Shrewsbury Flower Show, attended the Academy of Urbanism Awards in London to accept Shrewsbury’s Small City Award, and celebrated the opening of Belvidere School’s new £16 million building.

As he steps away from the mayoralty, Cllr Vasmer expressed his thanks to residents, volunteers, and community organisations.

“Shrewsbury is full of people doing extraordinary things. Whether it’s caring for neighbours, cleaning street signs, or supporting young people, this town has a spirit worth celebrating. Thank you all for making my year as Mayor so meaningful.”

The tradition of the Mayor of Shrewsbury raising funds for chosen local causes proudly continues. The current Mayor, Councillor Alex Wagner is raising money throughout his mayoral year for West Mercia Search & Rescue and Shrewsbury Street Pastors, two organisations that provide vital safety and support services to people in need across the region.