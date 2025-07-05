RJAH patients set to benefit from new digital check-in terminals 

Patients attending Outpatient appointments at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) are now enjoying a convenient and independent start to their visit, thanks to the introduction of new digital check-in terminals.

The upgrade is part of the hospital’s ongoing drive to modernise its digital infrastructure and improve patient journey

A number of self-service kiosks have been installed across key outpatient areas at the Oswestry-based hospital, introducing a quick, easy and independent option for patients to register their arrival for their appointment, supporting in easing pressure on reception teams and reducing waiting times.

They also align with the wider Apollo Electronic Patient Record (EPR) rollout – an ambitious hospital-wide programme which started in May to replace other patient administration systems. Apollo EPR integrates digital records of patient care, drawing together information and data from multiple systems.

- Advertisement -

Lee Osborne, Digital and Transformation Lead at RJAH, said: “The new check-in kiosks are designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, helping patients register their arrival quickly and independently. This reduces waiting times, eases congestion at reception, and frees up staff to focus on more complex or personal queries.

“This investment is making a real difference to both patients and staff. We’re incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for their support in making this possible.”

The upgrade is part of the hospital’s ongoing drive to modernise its digital infrastructure and improve patient journey and was made possible thanks to the League of Friends, who contributed £20,000 to the project.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We’re proud to support this project, which is already having an immediate and visible impact on the patient journey.

“These new check-in terminals are creating a more efficient and welcoming experience from the moment patients arrive at RJAH. Supporting innovation that improves care, and comfort is exactly what the Friends are here for.”