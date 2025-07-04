Listen Live
Two women arrested for drink driving in Shropshire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two women were arrested on Wednesday evening, 2 July, following two separate collisions in Shropshire.

At around 6.40pm officers were called to Alkington Road in Whitchurch following reports of a collision involving two cars.

When officers arrived a woman, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Then shortly afterwards, at around 7pm, officers were called to Bletchley Road in Market Drayton to a single vehicle collision.

On arrival officers found the driver, a woman aged 69, still at the scene who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured during either collision.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

Entertainment

Latest Articles

Features

Features

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

