Two women arrested for drink driving in Shropshire

Two women were arrested on Wednesday evening, 2 July, following two separate collisions in Shropshire.

At around 6.40pm officers were called to Alkington Road in Whitchurch following reports of a collision involving two cars.

When officers arrived a woman, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

- Advertisement -

Then shortly afterwards, at around 7pm, officers were called to Bletchley Road in Market Drayton to a single vehicle collision.

On arrival officers found the driver, a woman aged 69, still at the scene who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured during either collision.