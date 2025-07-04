Two arrested after fight in Telford town centre

Two men were arrested yesterday afternoon, Thursday, July 3, following a fight that broke out in Telford town centre.

Police Community Support Officers were on patrol near the library in Southwater around 2.15 pm when they witnessed the altercation.

Response officers quickly arrived at the scene to assist.

- Advertisement -

One man was arrested on suspicion of assault. The second man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and for being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Both individuals are currently in police custody.