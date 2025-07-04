Listen Live
18.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Two arrested after fight in Telford town centre

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men were arrested yesterday afternoon, Thursday, July 3, following a fight that broke out in Telford town centre.

Police Community Support Officers were on patrol near the library in Southwater around 2.15 pm when they witnessed the altercation.

Response officers quickly arrived at the scene to assist.

- Advertisement -

One man was arrested on suspicion of assault. The second man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and for being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Both individuals are currently in police custody.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP