Friday, July 4, 2025
Supper Club boosts Shifnal charity

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A ‘first of its kind’ event hosted by three Shifnal restaurants proved to be a huge success.

From left, Chris Jordan of Christopher’s, Caroline Killen and Jon Sharrock of Shifnal Shockers, Anthony Barnes of Number 5 and Lorenzo Rossi of Radici
From left, Chris Jordan of Christopher’s, Caroline Killen and Jon Sharrock of Shifnal Shockers, Anthony Barnes of Number 5 and Lorenzo Rossi of Radici

The ‘Shifnal Supper Club’, which saw diners moving between venues for each course, was attended by 90 people and also boosted a local charity.

The brainchild of Chris Jordan or Christopher’s and supported by Love Shifnal, who organised the logistics and tickets, the evening raised a total of £400 for the Shifnal Shockers who provide and upkeep defibrillators around the town.

“This is the first time we have organised such an event in the town and we were delighted with the response – it was a sell-out success,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal, who explained that the supper was hosted by Christopher’s, Number 5 and Radici restaurants.

Bob Preston who attended commented: “Thank you so much for The Supper Club – what a great event – look forward to the next one.”

Over the last nine years the ‘Shifnal Shockers’ group have worked hard to fundraise to ensure the town has a good resource of defibrillators.

Jon Sharrock, who heads up the group, said: “To date all 11 lifesaving devices have all been deployed, some multiple times, and they cost around £1,000 a year to maintain.”

Defibrators can be found at the War Memorial Club, the Cricket, Tennis and Bowling club, the Scout & Guide HQ, Reds Bar, Park House, the Library, Shifnal Village Hall, the railway toilet block, St Andrews Youth Club, Wadlow Drive and Elm Close. Love Shifnal is sponsored by Shifnal Town Council to help support local businesses and community groups and encourage footfall to the town.

