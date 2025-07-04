Shrewsbury home hit by kitchen blaze

Firefighters quickly brought a kitchen fire under control at a semi-detached property in Beaufort Green, Shrewsbury, this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call reporting the house fire at 12.10 pm today, Friday, 4 July 4.

Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene, one from Shrewsbury and another from Wellington. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance to assess the situation and determine the cause.

Upon arrival, crews found the kitchen of one semi-detached property to be 100% involved in fire.

Firefighters, equipped with Breathing Apparatus (BA), utilised a covering jet and a hosereel jet to tackle the flames. Positive

Pressure Ventilation was employed to clear smoke from the property, and a Thermal Imaging Camera was used to identify any lingering hotspots.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene, though there are no reports of injuries.

A utility company was also present.

The stop message, indicating the fire was out, was received at 1.23 pm.