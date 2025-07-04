Listen Live
19.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury home hit by kitchen blaze

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters quickly brought a kitchen fire under control at a semi-detached property in Beaufort Green, Shrewsbury, this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call reporting the house fire at 12.10 pm today, Friday, 4 July 4.

Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene, one from Shrewsbury and another from Wellington. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance to assess the situation and determine the cause.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, crews found the kitchen of one semi-detached property to be 100% involved in fire.

Firefighters, equipped with Breathing Apparatus (BA), utilised a covering jet and a hosereel jet to tackle the flames. Positive

Pressure Ventilation was employed to clear smoke from the property, and a Thermal Imaging Camera was used to identify any lingering hotspots.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene, though there are no reports of injuries.

A utility company was also present.

The stop message, indicating the fire was out, was received at 1.23 pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP